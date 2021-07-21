Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target Increased to C$4.25 by Analysts at TD Securities

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its target price upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 37.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marathon Gold to C$5.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Beacon Securities lowered Marathon Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.70 to C$5.80 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.30.

MOZ stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.09. 303,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,930. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.17. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of C$2.04 and a twelve month high of C$3.61. The company has a current ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$724.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.58.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph George Spiteri sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total value of C$68,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 507,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,750,032.40.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

