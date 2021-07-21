Margaret Echerd Sells 1,800 Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) SVP Margaret Echerd sold 1,800 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $14,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Margaret Echerd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Margaret Echerd sold 1,802 shares of Vaxart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $14,416.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of Vaxart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $380,440.00.

VXRT traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $8.28. 7,204,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,871,584. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30. Vaxart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 0.29.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 2,844.24%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VXRT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vaxart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 1,194.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 32.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

