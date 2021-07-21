Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.80) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.80) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.15). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.11.

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.37. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $20.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 23,077 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

