MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,665,000 after purchasing an additional 530,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,273,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 288.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,522,000 after purchasing an additional 254,372 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 9.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,309,000 after purchasing an additional 151,903 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 33,882.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,484,000 after purchasing an additional 128,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $498.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $545.22.

MKTX opened at $460.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $456.39. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $431.19 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total transaction of $3,140,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total transaction of $1,849,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,599 shares in the company, valued at $15,072,147.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

