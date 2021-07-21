Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,238 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Resolute Partners Group lifted its position in shares of Apple by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 5,309 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 56,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Apple by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,725,867 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $332,965,000 after purchasing an additional 424,286 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 296,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,882 shares during the period. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.66. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.63.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

