Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,234,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,307 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.69% of Marriott International worth $330,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 113.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $5.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.88. 47,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.30 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.65 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.70.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.35.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

