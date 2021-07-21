Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,201 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $43,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $168.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

NYSE:VAC opened at $149.84 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $190.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.55 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.75.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.24 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

