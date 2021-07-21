Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.24 million. On average, analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $149.84 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -31.55 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.75.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $168.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

In other news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

