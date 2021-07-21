Master Contract Token (MCT) Achieves Market Cap of $258,515.26

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 21st. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $258,515.26 and approximately $144,696.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,963.03 or 0.06158806 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00133026 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

