Matrix AI Network (MAN) Market Cap Tops $4.81 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 24.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $4.81 million and approximately $732,350.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.41 or 0.00367236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00008910 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000583 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

