Matthew J. Cox Sells 5,000 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $333,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matthew J. Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $320,200.00.

Shares of NYSE MATX traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $66.15. 260,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,519. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.05 million. Analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.72%.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Matson by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth $2,877,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

