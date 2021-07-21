Maverick Capital Ltd. Increases Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 900.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,858 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 55.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

