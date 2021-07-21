Maverick Capital Ltd. Increases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 228.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,072,000 after buying an additional 219,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,501,000 after buying an additional 55,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,957,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,659,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,309,000 after buying an additional 63,644 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,433,000 after buying an additional 304,690 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ stock opened at $225.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.43.

In other news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 in the last 90 days. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.