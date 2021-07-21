Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases 35,710 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 214.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,337 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,710 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

BUD opened at $66.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.28.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.