Maverick Capital Ltd. Trims Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,824 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HBI. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at $279,939.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HBI stock opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

HBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

