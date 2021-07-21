MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Reaches Market Cap of $529,013.26

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $529,013.26 and $24,507.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000904 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,163.78 or 0.99997168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00032187 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.67 or 0.01189718 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.18 or 0.00445138 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.50 or 0.00337322 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006053 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00050632 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

