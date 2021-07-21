Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Maxar Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.50.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Maxar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -2.07%.

In related news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $696,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 862.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

