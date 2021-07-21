Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Purchased by Sound Point Capital Management LP

Sound Point Capital Management LP raised its position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 411.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,358 shares during the period. Maxar Technologies makes up about 7.0% of Sound Point Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sound Point Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Maxar Technologies worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 20.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,932 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 205.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,353,000 after buying an additional 628,427 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 31.3% during the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,226,000 after buying an additional 485,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 231.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after buying an additional 363,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 36.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,489,000 after buying an additional 329,098 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Biggs C. Porter acquired 3,400 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 2,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $56,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAXR stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.74. 21,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,475. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAXR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

