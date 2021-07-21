Maxcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $310,786.14 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 21st. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $310,786.14 and approximately $80.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,632.82 or 1.00011874 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00033021 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.64 or 0.01203455 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.28 or 0.00449844 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.87 or 0.00341044 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006035 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00050989 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.