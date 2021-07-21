McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 746.4% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $235.94. 45,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.12. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.64 and a fifty-two week high of $239.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on MCD shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.39.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

