McDonald’s (MCD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect McDonald’s to post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect McDonald’s to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD opened at $234.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.12. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $191.64 and a 52-week high of $239.05. The firm has a market cap of $174.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Argus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.39.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.