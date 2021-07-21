Mdex 1-Day Volume Tops $57.85 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $654.28 million and $57.85 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mdex has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00003674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mdex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00038663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00107085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00140906 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,528.32 or 0.99993317 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 564,862,525 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.