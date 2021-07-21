Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Sells $990,043.20 in Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $990,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Leslie Stretch sold 100,000 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $3,340,000.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Leslie Stretch sold 31,585 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $1,014,826.05.

On Thursday, May 20th, Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $792,947.60.

Medallia stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.40. 1,287,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,285. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.57. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Medallia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Medallia by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,272,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,446 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Medallia by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,309,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,631,000 after acquiring an additional 327,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medallia by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,191,000 after purchasing an additional 200,510 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Medallia by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,277,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,402,000 after purchasing an additional 653,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Medallia by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,718,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,939,000 after purchasing an additional 666,054 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDLA shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Medallia from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. reduced their price objective on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Medallia in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

