Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Mikael J. Ottosson Sells 75,000 Shares

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 230,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,239,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Medallia stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,285. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.57. Medallia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medallia in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Medallia in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medallia by 5,268.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medallia in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Medallia by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. cut their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Medallia from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

