MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) to announce $158.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $158.35 million to $158.40 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full year sales of $696.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $694.94 million to $698.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $890.74 million, with estimates ranging from $875.74 million to $905.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MediaAlpha.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.99 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

NYSE MAX opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. MediaAlpha has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $70.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -242.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.67.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $153,945,000.00. Also, CFO Brian Mikalis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $4,605,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,848,214 shares of company stock valued at $176,343,063.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth approximately $2,434,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at $2,607,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at $1,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

