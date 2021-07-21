MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Keith Cramer Sells 8,500 Shares

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Keith Cramer sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $259,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MediaAlpha stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.46. The company had a trading volume of 128,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,879. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.55.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.99 million. Research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAX. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

