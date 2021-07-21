Megacoin Price Tops $0.0074 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Megacoin has a total market cap of $291,595.96 and $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.59 or 0.00367126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008254 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000583 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,581,207 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

