Mehgan Peetz Sells 11,941 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $322,645.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SHLS stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,223,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,155. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $44.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.27.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $82,000. 52.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHLS shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

