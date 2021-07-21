MenaPay (MPAY) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One MenaPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $413.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MenaPay has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00047708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00013523 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.10 or 0.00787255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About MenaPay

MPAY is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

