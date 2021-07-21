Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 538.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mercer International.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Mercer International had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MERC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mercer International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Mercer International from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.56 million, a PE ratio of -88.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

In other Mercer International news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $108,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,644.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MERC. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Mercer International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth $4,589,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 570.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercer International (MERC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.