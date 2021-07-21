Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on MERC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Mercer International alerts:

In related news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $108,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,644.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Mercer International during the fourth quarter valued at $4,589,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 463,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after buying an additional 208,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 66,151 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $755.56 million, a P/E ratio of -88.08 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.37. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercer International will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.