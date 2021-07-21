Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,305,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,784 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.13% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $254,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.68. The company had a trading volume of 134,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,260,016. The stock has a market cap of $191.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

