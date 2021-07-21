MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €171.25 ($201.47). MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at €169.40 ($199.29), with a volume of 344,111 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €154.43.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (FRA:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

