Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD opened at $190.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.54. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.47.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.