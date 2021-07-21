Merit Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,119 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,856 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1,120.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 135,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 124,450 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.92.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.