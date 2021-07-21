Meritage Homes (MTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Meritage Homes to post earnings of $3.51 per share for the quarter. Meritage Homes has set its FY 2021 guidance at 13.750-14.750 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Meritage Homes to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MTH opened at $91.91 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $120.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.15.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In other news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $709,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $225,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,700 shares of company stock worth $2,246,975. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

