Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.43. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 26,572 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $83.81 million, a P/E ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. 59.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

