Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.25 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will report $141.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.06 million and the lowest is $125.70 million. Mesa Air Group posted sales of $73.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year sales of $538.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $512.80 million to $588.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $665.82 million, with estimates ranging from $611.00 million to $741.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mesa Air Group.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.46 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MESA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

MESA stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.10. Mesa Air Group has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 74.9% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Air Group (MESA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.