Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Plans Dividend of $0.02

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0244 per share by the energy company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Mesa Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 80.7% over the last three years.

Shares of MTR stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 27,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,877. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Royalty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) by 294.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.61% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

