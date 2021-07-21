Meta Financial Group (CASH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Meta Financial Group to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.81 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, analysts expect Meta Financial Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CASH opened at $48.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,211,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CASH has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

