Methanex (MX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Methanex to post earnings of C$1.47 per share for the quarter.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.36. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion.

Shares of MX stock opened at C$40.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$42.78. Methanex has a 52 week low of C$24.44 and a 52 week high of C$62.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently -11.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MX. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on shares of Methanex to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Methanex to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$64.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Methanex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$48.79.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

