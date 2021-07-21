Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

MBNKF stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $118.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.14. Metro Bank has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

