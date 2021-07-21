Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

MBNKF stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $118.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.14. Metro Bank has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

