MEXC Token (MEXC) Price Up 120.6% Over Last Week

MEXC Token (CURRENCY:MEXC) traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. MEXC Token has a total market capitalization of $231,544.13 and $2.00 worth of MEXC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MEXC Token has traded up 120.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MEXC Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00046887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013366 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $246.36 or 0.00781329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

MEXC Token Profile

MEXC Token is a coin. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. MEXC Token’s total supply is 1,516,835,622 coins and its circulating supply is 1,032,549,908 coins. MEXC Token’s official Twitter account is @mexc_life and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MEXC Token is mexc.life . The Reddit community for MEXC Token is /r/mexc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MEXC Token is medium.com/mexc-life

According to CryptoCompare, “MEXC Initial Coin Offering (ICO) is a creation of forwarding purchase Utility Token for the users in the EMS industry. The players in the industry would use the MEXC Token indirectly to purchase patented, and patent-pending equipment and services to save lives. The MEXC Token has its own eco-system from the use of the token to purchase EMS products and services, to the exchange of the MEXC Tokens with other tokens, or fiat currency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) marketplace, called M P2P Exchanger. P2P Exchanger is a unique P2P exchange system that empowers them to do that between their peers, without incurring high cost and other limitations. “

