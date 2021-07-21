MIB Coin (MIB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $286,551.65

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 40.1% against the US dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $286,551.65 and $2.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00029751 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00025630 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000063 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 420,541,726 coins and its circulating supply is 143,239,798 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

