Michael D. Hughes Sells 100,000 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) insider Michael D. Hughes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CHPT traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,198,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,539,804. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $49.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.86.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.37) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $495,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 1,754.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $655,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $312,443,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.