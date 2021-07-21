Michael Mente Sells 119,513 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 119,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $7,702,612.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolve Group alerts:

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael Mente sold 47,940 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $3,269,987.40.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael Mente sold 105,059 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $6,772,103.14.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Mente sold 76,487 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $5,355,619.74.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michael Mente sold 92,627 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $6,150,432.80.

On Monday, June 21st, Michael Mente sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $5,176,978.66.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Mente sold 107,911 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $6,076,468.41.

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Mente sold 91,053 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $4,947,820.02.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Mente sold 120,672 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $6,538,008.96.

On Monday, May 24th, Michael Mente sold 39,989 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $1,973,057.26.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,283.10.

Shares of RVLV stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.25. The company had a trading volume of 619,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,526. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.88. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $73.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.66.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

RVLV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 3,017.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60,340 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Revolve Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Revolve Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.