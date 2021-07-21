Michael Mente Sells 47,940 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 47,940 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $3,269,987.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Michael Mente sold 119,513 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $7,702,612.85.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael Mente sold 105,059 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $6,772,103.14.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Mente sold 76,487 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $5,355,619.74.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michael Mente sold 92,627 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $6,150,432.80.

On Monday, June 21st, Michael Mente sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $5,176,978.66.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Mente sold 107,911 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $6,076,468.41.

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Mente sold 91,053 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $4,947,820.02.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Mente sold 120,672 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $6,538,008.96.

On Monday, May 24th, Michael Mente sold 39,989 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $1,973,057.26.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,283.10.

Shares of Revolve Group stock traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $68.25. 619,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,526. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $73.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.88.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RVLV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,374,000 after buying an additional 94,245 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 720.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,938 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 71.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,215,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,624,000 after purchasing an additional 505,460 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,714,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 34.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,676,000 after purchasing an additional 257,146 shares during the last quarter. 44.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

