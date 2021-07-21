Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Gap Up to $5.31

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.31, but opened at $5.55. Micro Focus International shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 2,038 shares changing hands.

MFGP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.75.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Micro Focus International’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,466,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 418,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 17,436 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Micro Focus International by 2,199.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 174,049 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Micro Focus International during the first quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Micro Focus International during the first quarter worth approximately $520,000. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

