Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,462,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 61,848 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.22% of Micron Technology worth $217,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 780.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.61.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $621,138.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,376,869. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,669,609. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.84. 296,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,354,004. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.