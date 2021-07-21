Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,369 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.24. The company has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $397,025.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,488,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,669,609. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

